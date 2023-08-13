MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

MAG Silver Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MAG opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.08.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

