MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 137,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens cut MainStreet Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

MNSB opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $179.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.50. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 21,757.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

