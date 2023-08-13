Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Malvern Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 16.83%.
Institutional Trading of Malvern Bancorp
About Malvern Bancorp
As of July 17, 2023 Malvern Bancorp, Inc was acquired by First Bank.
