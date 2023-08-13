Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 16.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 32.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 117,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of July 17, 2023 Malvern Bancorp, Inc was acquired by First Bank.

