Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Update

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,720,000 shares, an increase of 155.0% from the July 15th total of 10,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MFC opened at $19.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

