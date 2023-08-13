Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.44

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.44 and traded as high as C$30.38. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$29.89, with a volume of 61,152 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFI

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.47.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 0.3550052 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -27.27%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.