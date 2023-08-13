Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 11th

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Marathon Oil has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Marathon Oil has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.84 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 28,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 369,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

