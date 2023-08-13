Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.90 on Friday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter worth about $4,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

See Also

