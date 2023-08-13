MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 7,516.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.10.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,041. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.16 and its 200-day moving average is $311.81.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

See Also

