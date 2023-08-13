Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.47

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as low as $1.34. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 6,342 shares.
Marketing Alliance Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a market cap of $16.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.54.
Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.
Marketing Alliance Cuts Dividend
Marketing Alliance Company Profile
The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.
