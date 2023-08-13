Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.47

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as low as $1.34. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 6,342 shares.

Marketing Alliance Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a market cap of $16.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Marketing Alliance alerts:

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.

Marketing Alliance Cuts Dividend

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Marketing Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.76%.

(Get Free Report)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.