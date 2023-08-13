Martin & Co. Inc. TN Makes New Investment in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Saga Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Saga Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saga Communications by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Saga Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Saga Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Saga Communications stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.39.

About Saga Communications

(Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.