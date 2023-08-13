Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the July 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000.

Shares of MCSE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. 1,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,042. Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33.

The Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (MCSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund actively invests in a concentrated equity portfolio of foreign companies of any market capitalization. The fund selects equities based on ESG criteria and factors related to long-term potential.

