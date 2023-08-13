Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) PT Raised to $133.00 at Benchmark

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $113.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.86. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $107.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. Masonite International had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Masonite International by 421.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

