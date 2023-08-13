Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Short Interest Update

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 10,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Get Match Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Match Group

Match Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Match Group stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,876. Match Group has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $461,683 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Match Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Match Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Match Group by 683.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.