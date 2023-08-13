Mather Group LLC. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after buying an additional 104,393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $695.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

