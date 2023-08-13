Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SGOV opened at $100.37 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.38.

