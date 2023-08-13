Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jabil by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after buying an additional 779,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,294,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jabil by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,765,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,382,000 after buying an additional 281,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $115.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

