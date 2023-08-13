Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,578,000 after buying an additional 90,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

NOW stock opened at $557.44 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $509,055.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,098.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,824 shares of company stock worth $13,371,472 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.