Mather Group LLC. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $296,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE opened at $44.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

