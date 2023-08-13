Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $809.05.

Equinix Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $774.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $780.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $735.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,749. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

