Mather Group LLC. Has $761,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

