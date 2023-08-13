Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.93. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.58%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

