Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 252.1% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 18.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.0% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

View Our Latest Report on AZO

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,483.83 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,464.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2,504.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.