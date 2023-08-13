Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 252.1% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 18.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.0% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AutoZone Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,483.83 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,464.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2,504.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AutoZone Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AutoZone
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.