Mather Group LLC. Purchases 396 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $127.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.49.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

