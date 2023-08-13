Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15, reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.65%. The firm had revenue of $348.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.48 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Down 32.0 %

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $688.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after purchasing an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after purchasing an additional 494,825 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 534,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 140,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXN. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAXN

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.