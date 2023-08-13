Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.