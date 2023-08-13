Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Update

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,600 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 507.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPPF opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. Megaport has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Megaport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

