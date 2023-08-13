Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,780 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after buying an additional 256,777 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Kroger by 15.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 0.2 %

KR opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

View Our Latest Report on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.