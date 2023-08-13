Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,730 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.58%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

