Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.