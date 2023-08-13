Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

