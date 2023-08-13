Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Brady were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Brady by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Brady by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brady by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of Brady stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $337.12 million for the quarter. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.