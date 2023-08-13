Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.63.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $352.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.83.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

