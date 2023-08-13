Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 10,885 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $224.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $226.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.08.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

