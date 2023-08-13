Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 27,300 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,421,000 after acquiring an additional 312,791 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,829,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.70 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

