Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 347.9% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,888,000 after buying an additional 60,559 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,964. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $440.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.43. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $441.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

