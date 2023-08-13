Melodiol Global Health Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Melodiol Global Health Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the July 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Melodiol Global Health Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS COPHF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Melodiol Global Health has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Melodiol Global Health Company Profile

Melodiol Global Health Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and other health in Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; develops and sells beauty and personal care products under the Green Goo, Southern Butter, and Goodgoo brands; and cultivates, processes, and sells cannabis products.

