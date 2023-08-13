Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 998.1% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,049,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,863,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,616,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.52.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

