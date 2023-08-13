Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2023

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on MREO

Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 998.1% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,049,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,863,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,616,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.52.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.