Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
Read Our Latest Report on MREO
Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.52.
About Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mereo BioPharma Group
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.