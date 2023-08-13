Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,500 shares, a growth of 600.7% from the July 15th total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,956.1 days.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEOBF remained flat at $0.35 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

