Metahero Hits 24 Hour Volume of $482,347.81 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $22.82 million and approximately $482,347.81 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003083 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

According to CryptoCompare, "HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO."

