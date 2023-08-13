Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $38.68 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00006101 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $38.68 million and $59,509.67 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,956,513 coins and its circulating supply is 21,550,630 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

