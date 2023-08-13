Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.90.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 15.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 24,298 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 48.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEOH stock opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

