Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.23

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.23 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 104.93 ($1.34). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 106.80 ($1.36), with a volume of 149,761 shares.

Metro Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.29 and a beta of 2.07.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

