MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

MCR stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $6.98.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,910,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,647,000 after purchasing an additional 247,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

