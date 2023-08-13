MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on August 31st

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

MFM opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

