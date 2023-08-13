MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stake Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 240.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,371 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.42%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.