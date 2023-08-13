Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

