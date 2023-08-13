MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Shares Up 53.8%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 53.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 32,737 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 31,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. ATW Spac Management LLC grew its stake in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings in MicroCloud Hologram were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a holographic digital twin technology resource library. The company is based in China.

