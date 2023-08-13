Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Short Interest Update

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Abel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,079.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MPB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.52. 16,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,550. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $373.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

