Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 5.2% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $40,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 51.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,027.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,288,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,058. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.93. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

