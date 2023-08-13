Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.08.

MRTX stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.94. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.18) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 692,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 159,307 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 169,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,164,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

